Uber to start finalizing layoffs, sources suggest it could cut 4,000 jobs

Uber has told its employees that the company is close to finalizing its layoffs, and sources say that 4,000 jobs may be cut.
Business Insider reports that the company’s CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, held a global meeting with his employees on May 5th, and stated that layoffs would be finalized within two weeks.
As of December 31st of last year, Uber employed 26,9000 employees around the world. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has halted all hiring and already slashed numerous jobs at its Middle East unit. Reuters reported earlier this week that Uber cut 31 percent of its Dubai-based workforce.
Uber Eats, the company’s food delivery service, has also taken a hit due to the pandemic, as it going to halt operations in Egypt, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine, Uruguay and the Czech Republic by June 4th.
There have also been reports that the company has rescinded job offers to recently graduated students.
Several companies have taken a hit due to the pandemic. In terms of Canadian companies, Toronto-based Ritual recently laid off half of its workforce last month.
Source: Business Insider
