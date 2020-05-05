Google to enable mandatory two-factor authentication for Nest users

Nest is going to start enforcing two-factor authentication by default for its accounts this month, according to Google’s recent blog post.
Now, when a new login is initiated, the user will receive an email from accounts@nest.com with a six-digit verification code to be entered in order to sign in.
Google says that this code is to verify that it is actually you who is trying to access your account, and without this code, you won’t be able to log in.
“Your privacy and security are important to us, and adding this feature will reduce the likelihood of an unauthorized person accessing your Nest account, even if they have your Nest username and password,” the tech giant states.
Google notes that before it makes this security change, it will notify users that the feature has launched. It says that until then, users should ensure they can still access the email associated with their account.
This upcoming security update follows an announcement from Google early this year that said it was going to require all users to enable two-factor authentication after several reports of Nest cameras being hacked in the U.S.
