Celebrate May the 4th with Star Wars’ return to Fortnite

Fortnite is celebrating May the 4th by bringing the galaxy from far far away back in a limited event.
The Star Wars event started on May 3rd and ends on May 5th. Epic Games kicked off the three day Star Wars celebration by bringing back lightsabers, resistance fighters, First Order villains and more to Fortnite.
Show your support for your favourite Jedi or Sith by wielding their lightsaber of choice. Choose from Luke Skywalker’s green lightsaber, Mace Windu’s purple lightsaber, Rey’s blue lightsaber and Kylo Ren’s crossguard red lightsaber.
Feel like a Jedi as Lightsabers have returned for a limited time!
Drop in game now and show off your skills. pic.twitter.com/koN5fGFc0i
— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 3, 2020
In addition, the item shop is bringing back Star Wars-inspired outfits, back blings, emotes and more.
Image credit: Epic Games
Source: Epic Games
