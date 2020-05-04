PREVIOUS|
News

Celebrate May the 4th with Star Wars’ return to Fortnite

Wield a lightsaber once again from May 3rd to May 5th during this limited Fortnite event

May 4, 2020

7:08 PM EDT

0 comments

Fortnite is celebrating May the 4th by bringing the galaxy from far far away back in a limited event.

The Star Wars event started on May 3rd and ends on May 5th. Epic Games kicked off the three day Star Wars celebration by bringing back lightsabers, resistance fighters, First Order villains and more to Fortnite.

Show your support for your favourite Jedi or Sith by wielding their lightsaber of choice. Choose from Luke Skywalker’s green lightsaber, Mace Windu’s purple lightsaber, Rey’s blue lightsaber and Kylo Ren’s crossguard red lightsaber.

In addition, the item shop is bringing back Star Wars-inspired outfits, back blings, emotes and more.

Image credit: Epic Games

Source: Epic Games

Related Articles

News

May 4, 2020

5:05 PM EDT

Disney’s new Star Wars AR mobile app lets you build your own droids

Resources

May 4, 2020

12:13 PM EDT

Here’s everything new that’s streaming on Disney+ Canada for Star Wars Day

News

Apr 15, 2020

1:31 PM EDT

Next season of ‘Fortnite’ Chapter 2 delayed to June

News

May 4, 2018

8:08 AM EDT

Amazon celebrates May the Fourth with Star Wars-themed Alexa features

Comments