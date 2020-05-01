PREVIOUS|
News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite available to pre-order now

The latest mid-range tablet from Samsung looks really nice

May 1, 2020

2:27 PM EDT

0 comments

Samsung Canada is now taking pre-orders for its mid-range Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with orders expected to ship out on May 4th.

This tablet costs $429 CAD in Canada and is actually a pretty impressive device. It comes in either ‘Blue,’ ‘Grey’ or ‘Pink,’ and inside, it’s packing an octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM.

It also comes with a plastic stylus that magnetically attaches to the side of the tablet. Beyond that, it features a metal chassis that’s seven-millimetres thin and houses a decent 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution display.

While the Tab S6 Lite isn’t a spec beast like the excellent Galaxy Tab S6, it’s much cheaper, so it might make it the perfect media consumption device for Android users.

Samsung pricing the Tab S6 Lite at $429 in Canada puts it in direct competition with Apple’s base-level iPad. Stay tuned for our full review in the coming weeks to see how the two tablets stack up.

Source: Samsung Canada 

Related Articles

News

Apr 29, 2020

7:09 PM EDT

Samsung to donate TVs, tablets to Autism Speaks Canada and SickKids

News

Apr 29, 2020

4:37 PM EDT

Samsung to launch Note and foldable handsets this year as planned

Reviews

Jan 23, 2020

8:01 AM EST

Microsoft Surface Pro X Review: The ghost of Surface yet to come

News

Apr 15, 2020

6:57 PM EDT

Samsung officially reveals Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, no pricing yet [Update]

Comments