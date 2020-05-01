Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite available to pre-order now

Samsung Canada is now taking pre-orders for its mid-range Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with orders expected to ship out on May 4th.
This tablet costs $429 CAD in Canada and is actually a pretty impressive device. It comes in either ‘Blue,’ ‘Grey’ or ‘Pink,’ and inside, it’s packing an octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM.
It also comes with a plastic stylus that magnetically attaches to the side of the tablet. Beyond that, it features a metal chassis that’s seven-millimetres thin and houses a decent 2000 x 1200 pixel resolution display.
While the Tab S6 Lite isn’t a spec beast like the excellent Galaxy Tab S6, it’s much cheaper, so it might make it the perfect media consumption device for Android users.
Samsung pricing the Tab S6 Lite at $429 in Canada puts it in direct competition with Apple’s base-level iPad. Stay tuned for our full review in the coming weeks to see how the two tablets stack up.
Source: Samsung Canada
