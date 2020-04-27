PREVIOUS|
Spotify rolling out personalized ‘Wellness’ playlists with podcasts and music

This feature should be rolling out now

Apr 27, 2020

11:05 AM EDT

Spotify is rolling out a new personalized playlist for users that mixes playlists and music in a ‘Wellness Mix.’

The company says it will refresh this list for every user each morning and night so it’s different for waking up and going to bed with. Since this is an algorithmically generated playlist, it will be created based on the content you like.

That said, I don’t have the new playlist available for me yet, so I can’t say what kind of content the streaming service will add to it. When it does roll out, it should be nestled in the ‘Made for you’ section of the app, according to the company’s blog post.

It also seems to be the first personalized Spotify playlists to combine both music and podcasts into one experience. I’m not sure how well this will work out since most podcasts are quite long, but I’m intrigued to find out anyway.

Source: Spotify

