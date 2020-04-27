Sinai Health and Deloitte Canada are teaming up to host a one night only live stream charity event on May 2nd called Sinai Live that aims to raise money to support the fight against COVID-19.
Funds raised by Sinai Live will be used to purchase essential medical and support supplies for health care workers, which includes meals and overnight accommodations, as well as iPads for isolated patients at Mount Sinai Hospital and Bridgepoint Active Healthcare.
The Saturday livestream event will feature a lineup of celebrity streamers from Canada and around the world. To raise awareness and support for Sinai Live broadcasts will be shared on the digital charity event’s website.
TSN‘s Marissa Roberto, Sportsnet‘s Faizal Khamisa, and tech expert Amber Mac will host Sinai Live and its 11 hours of programming. The event includes a tour of Casa Loma, Toronto cooking segments from The Drake and BarChef and a live stream from gaming entertainment organization SoaR Gaming.
The event kicks-off with a Q&A from Toronto mayor, John Tory, and is will be followed by a message from Ontario premier Doug Ford. The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Zach Hyman and Anthony ‘Methodz’ Zinni from the Toronto Ultra are expected to make celebrity appearances from their homes.
“For all of us taking social distancing measures and staying at home, there’s a new way to make an impact in the fight against COVID-19,” said CEO of Sinai Health Foundation, Louis de Melo in a recent press release.
Sinai Live will stay place on May 2nd from 2pm ET until May 3rd at 1am ET. The charity event will be accessible on the Champions of Sinai website. Anyone who would like to participate can register to set up their own fundraising page. To learn more, visit supportsinai.ca.
Image Credit: CNW Group/Sinai Health Foundation
Source: Sinai Health foundation Via: Newswire
