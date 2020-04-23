Jerry Seinfeld embodies ‘007’ with new Netflix comedy special

Jerry Seinfeld is doing an original comedy special for the first time in 22 years.
The special is ‘23 Hours to Kill‘ and it’s coming to Netflix on May 5th. In anticipation for the New York taped comedy special, Netflix released a trailer featuring some material from the special spliced with James Bond references.
“Who designed the bathroom stall with the under-display viewing window, so we can all see the lifeless, collapsed pant legs and tragic little shoe fronts that are just barely poking out from underneath the impotent belt lying helpless?” asks Seinfeld in the trailer. “How much more money is it to bring this wall down another foot?”
The trailer pays homage to the infamous scene from ‘Gold Finger’ inside a comedy show dressing room. The villain – referred to as ‘Blowfish’ in the trailer – is slowly trying to kill the tied down comedian with a laser cannon aimed at his crotch.
Later, Blowfish reveals that the supervillain job doesn’t pay that much – well, not comedy special kind of money anyway. Seinfeld feels sorry for the guy and gives him some free material if the supervillain gig doesn’t pan out.
Jerry Seinfeld takes the Netflix comedy special stage on May 5th. He tackles talking vs. texting, bad buffets vs. so-called “great” restaurants and the magic of Pop Tarts in ‘23 Hours to Kill‘.
Image Credit: Netflix via Youtube
Source: Twitter
