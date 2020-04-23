Canada Post is experiencing Christmas-level parcels volumes

It’s Christmas in April, or at least it feels like that for Canada Post.
With people all over Canada isolating at home and shopping online more, Canada Post is now processing and delivering parcels as if it were the Christmas season, the company’s busiest time of year.
According to Canada Post, the company is now delivering in record numbers. On Monday, April 20th, it delivered 1.8 million parcels to Canadians.
You track your parcels online through the company’s website or the app via Android or iOS.
Additionally, to eliminate customer interactions and to support social and physical distancing, Canada Post is using a knock, drop and go approach. For parcels left at the post office for pickup, they will not be returned-to-sender after 15 days.
Canada Post put physical distancing measures in place at post offices, such as clear plastic guards at the counter. The company also says that customers should expect delays with their parcel deliveries.
Source: Canada Post
