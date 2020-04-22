Vidéotron donates 1,000 phones to seniors and young Quebecers in need

Montreal-based Vidéotron announced that it is donating 1,000 smartphones with unlimited plans to Quebecers in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The carrier is providing the devices to youth centres and residential and long-term care centres. Vidéotron says that phones will allow both young people and seniors to stay connected with their families.
This initiative involves a collaboration with the government of Quebec, and will help young adults access educational resources facilitated by the province.
“These devices will allow these users to stay connected with their families and loved ones and to focus on what really matters: their health,” said Jean-François Pruneau, the president and CEO of Vidéotron, in a press release.
Several Canadian carriers have donated smartphones and other wireless devices to Canadians in need during the pandemic.
Vancouver-based national carrier Telus recently donated 10,000 phones to isolated COVID-19 patients and seniors, and Toronto-based national carrier Rogers donated smartphones to Big Brothers Big Sisters in collaboration with Samsung.
Vidéotron also recently announced that it is going to continue removing data caps on all residential and business internet plans until June 30th.
Source: Vidéotron
