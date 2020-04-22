Crave, Netflix, CBC highlight Canadian films to stream on National Canadian Film Day

Bell, CBC and Netflix Canada are promoting various Canadian productions that can be streamed on their platforms in celebration of National Canadian Film Day.
On Bell’s Crave service, there is now a dedicated ‘National Canadian Film Day’ collection of Canadian films. Some of the featured titles include:
- Anthropocene: The Human Epoch
- Antigone
- Away From Her
- Code 8
- Corner Gas: The Movie
- Cosmopolis
- The F Word
- Firecrackers
- Giant Little Ones
- The Grizzlies
- The Hummingbird Project
- Incendies
- Indian Horse
- Menteur
- Mommy
- Never Steady, Never Still
- Picture Day
- The Red Violin
- Stockholm
- The Twentieth Century
- What Keeps You Alive
Check out the full collection here. It’s important to note that some films are locked behind different tiers of Crave. A base subscription costs $9.99 CAD/month, while Crave + Starz is $15.98/month and Crave + Movies + HBO is priced at $19.98/month.
Netflix Canada
Netflix Canada has recommended the following Canadian films in a Twitter thread:
- ARQ
- Below Her Mouth
- Bon Cop Bad Cop
- Bon Cop Bad Cop 2
- Braven
- The Captive
- The Carter Effect
- Devil’s Gate
- Fun Mom Dinner
- Giants of Africa
- Goon: Last of the Enforcers
- Harvest Moon
- Hyena Road
- I Am The Pretty Thing That Lives In The House
- Ice Guardians
- Into the Forest
- Jusqu’au déclin (The Decline)
- Kiss & Cry
- Lavender
- Les Affames
- My Perfect Romance
- October Kiss
- Polar
- The Recall
- Room
- Starbuck
- Swearnet
- There’s Something In The Water
- Trailer Park Boys: The Movie
- Trailer Park Boys: Countdown To Liquor Day
- Trailer Park Boys: Don’t Legalize It
- Total Frat Movie
A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $13.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $16.99/month (4K-supported).
CBC Gem
CBC has a variety of Canadian films to stream on its Gem service, such as:
- Barney’s Version
- Being Canadian
- Breakfast with Scot
- Brooklyn
- Don’t Talk to Irene
- Double Happiness
- Empire of Dirt
- Fubar
- Goalie
- How She Move
- Maudie
- Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word is Power
- Passchendaele
- Race
- Remember
- Still Mine
- The Witch
You can see CBC Gem’s National Canadian Film Day collection here.
Everything on CBC Gem is free to stream with ads. Alternatively, you can pay $4.99/month for an ad-free experience.
Finally, it’s worth noting that Cineplex’s digital store is also promoting Canadian films that you can rent or buy, as well as films that feature Canadian actors (such as Keanu Reeves, Jim Carrey and Ryan Reynolds) or those that were shot in Canada.
Check out that collection here.
For more information on National Canadian Film Day initiatives going on, check out the official website here.
Image credit: eOne Entertainment
