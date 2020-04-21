Hayu reality series app is now on Rogers Ignite TV

NBC Universal is bringing its Hayu reality-TV streaming service to Rogers’ Ignite TV platform.
Now users can get the Hayu app on Rogers Ignite TV box, giving its subscribers access to 7,000 episodes of reality TV.
Additionally, until May 21st Ignite TV customers that sign up for Hayu will receive the first two months free. You can access the two free months, here. Ignite TV customers can also say ‘Hayu’ into their voice remote to pull up the month.
Hayu has 250 reality shows with a catalogue of box sets including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Top Chef, and Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Lastly, Hayu is priced at $5.99 CAD and is also available on both Android and iOS.
