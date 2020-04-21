PREVIOUS|
News

Hayu reality series app is now on Rogers Ignite TV

Apr 21, 2020

9:00 AM EDT

0 comments

NBC Universal is bringing its Hayu reality-TV streaming service to Rogers’ Ignite TV platform.

Now users can get the Hayu app on Rogers Ignite TV box, giving its subscribers access to 7,000 episodes of reality TV.

Additionally, until May 21st Ignite TV customers that sign up for Hayu will receive the first two months free. You can access the two free months, here. Ignite TV customers can also say ‘Hayu’ into their voice remote to pull up the month.

Hayu has 250 reality shows with a catalogue of box sets including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Top Chef, and Keeping Up With the Kardashians. 

Lastly, Hayu is priced at $5.99 CAD and is also available on both Android and iOS.

Related Articles

Business

Apr 17, 2020

2:13 PM EDT

Ontario government, Apple, Rogers partner to give 21,000 iPads to students in low-income families

News

Apr 17, 2020

7:05 AM EDT

Rogers expected to report ‘mixed’ Q1 2020 results: analyst

News

Apr 20, 2020

10:26 AM EDT

Here are the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [April 20 – April 26]

Comments