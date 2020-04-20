Facebook bans posts promoting lockdown and anti-quarantine protests

Facebook is banning posts that attempt to promote lockdown protests or that defy social distancing measures.
There have been several recent events across the United States that protest social distancing rules. The groups that organized these protests are present on Facebook, but the social media giant says that it won’t allow them to promote their events on the platform anymore.
“Unless governments prohibit the event during this time, we allow it to be organized on Facebook. For this same reason, events that defy government’s guidance on social distancing aren’t allowed on Facebook,” a spokesperson for the platform told the New York Post.
Facebook has been trying to remove COVID-19 misinformation from the start of the pandemic, and has come under fire for not doing enough to remove scams and fake cures.
Now, it may face scrutiny from a new audience for trying to suppress political protests. Either way, the company is ready to take a stand on the matter.
Since Twitter is also often used to promote social events and protests, it’ll be interesting to see if it will follow Facebook’s stance on the issue.
Source: New York Post
