Facebook adding new ‘care’ reactions due to COVID-19

Apr 17, 2020

Occasionally, Facebook adds new digital ways to express emotions.

This time, the company is giving new options to show compassion in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Facebook is introducing two new care reaction emojis starting next week. One is a yellow face-hugging a heart for Facebook posts, while the other is a pulsating purple heart, specifically for the Messenger app.

Facebook reactions are typically the ‘love,’ ‘sad,’ ‘anger,’ ‘wow,’ and ‘laughing’ emojis, as well as the ‘like’ thumbs up option. However, on occasion, the social networking company adds other reactions. For example, during Pride, Facebook launched a Pride flag reaction.

The Messenger reaction goes live today, April 17th, and the Facebook post-reaction launches next week.

Source: The National 

