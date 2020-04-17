Best Buy Canada discounts Chrome OS tablets and more in spring sale event

Best Buy Canada has revealed its deals for its spring event sale. Deals will last until between April 19th and May 31st.
Below is a list of some of the most notable offers.
- Google Pixel Slate 12.3″ 128GB Chrome OS Tablet (8th Gen Intel Core i5) with Pen – $749.99 (save $680 until April 23rd)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3″ 256GB Windows 10 Tablet with 8th Gen Intel Core i5 – $999.99 (save $280 until April 30th)
- WD My Passport 5TB USB Portable External Hard Drive – $149.99 (save $30 until April 23rd)
- Toshiba 50″ 4K UHD HDR LED Fire Smart TV – $449.99 (save $150 until April 23rd)
- Samsung Galaxy A10e 32GB – Unlocked – $179.99 (save $20 until April 30th)
- Fossil Sport 43mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – $129 (save $61 until May 7th)
- Sony WHCH500 On-Ear Headphones with Mic – $69.99 (save $50 until April 23rd)
- JBL Endurance PEAK In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones – $109.99 (save $60 until April 19th)
- Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera with 15-45mm Lens Kit – $749.99 (save $50 until April 23rd)
- ZLD Performance Ergonomic Gaming Chair – Black/Blue – $229.99 (save $170 until April 23rd)
You find the full list of deals in Best Buy’s spring event on its website.
