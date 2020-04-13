PREVIOUS|
Motorola to unveil flagship smartphones on April 22

The event will of course take place online

Motorola plans on announcing its next flagship smartphones on April 22nd. The online event will take place at 11am CT (12pm ET/9am PT).

During this event, Motorola is expected to reveal two ‘Edge’ branded handsets; the Edge+ and the Edge.

The Edge+ reportedly features a Snapdragon 865 processor with up to 12GB of RAM and a 5,000mAh battery. Furthermore, the Edge+ will sport a 108-megapixel sensor on the back, alongside a 16-megapixel wide-angle shooter and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera.

Additionally, the phone uses a hole-punch camera and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The other Edge smartphone sports a 64-megapixel primary camera instead of the 108-megapixel shooter. The Edge will also sport up to 6GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 765 chipset and a 128GB of storage.

Image Credit: Evan Blass

