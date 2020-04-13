Motorola to unveil flagship smartphones on April 22

Motorola plans on announcing its next flagship smartphones on April 22nd. The online event will take place at 11am CT (12pm ET/9am PT).
During this event, Motorola is expected to reveal two ‘Edge’ branded handsets; the Edge+ and the Edge.
It’s arriving. Join us for the Motorola Flagship Launch E-vent, April 22nd, 11AM CDT. pic.twitter.com/jH2NcdBTxG
— motorolaus (@MotorolaUS) April 13, 2020
The Edge+ reportedly features a Snapdragon 865 processor with up to 12GB of RAM and a 5,000mAh battery. Furthermore, the Edge+ will sport a 108-megapixel sensor on the back, alongside a 16-megapixel wide-angle shooter and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera.
Additionally, the phone uses a hole-punch camera and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The other Edge smartphone sports a 64-megapixel primary camera instead of the 108-megapixel shooter. The Edge will also sport up to 6GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 765 chipset and a 128GB of storage.
Image Credit: Evan Blass
