Apple offering free access to select Apple TV+ shows for a limited time

The company announced the promo earlier this week, noting that the movies and shows selected are family-friendly. Considering people are spending much of their time confined to their homes as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, some free family-friendly content is welcome.
However, not all the freebies are actually family-friendly. The included titles are listed below:
- Servant – Thriller series from M. Night Shyamalan
- For All Mankind – Alternative retelling of the space race
- Little America – Anthology series detailing stories of immigrants in America
- Dickinson – Comedy series about poet Emily Dickinson
- The Elephant Queen – Documentary film about a mother elephant
- Helpsters – Kids series about a team of monsters who solve problems
- Snoopy in Space – Animated series about Snoopy becoming a NASA astronaut
- Ghostwriter – Kids series about four youngsters who team up with a ghost haunting a local bookstore
All of these are available for free. Typically you would need an Apple TV+ subscription to view these movies and series, which costs $5.99 per month in Canada.
To access the freebies, you’ll need an Apple device with the latest Apple TV app installed. Further, you’ll need an Apple ID to get the free programming. You can find the list of free Apple TV+ shows under the ‘Watch Now’ page in the TV app.
