New website helps track Turnip price fluctuations in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

If you’ve been getting into Animal Crossing while self-isolating, you may have noticed that one of the fastest ways to make money is to play the ‘Stalk Market.’
That said, it’s a little volatile, so a developer named Mike Bryant has sourced Stalk Market data into a rough price forecasting tool.
Before I get to far ahead of myself, I’ll explain how Turnip sales work in the game for anyone who is unfamiliar.
Every Sunday until noon a character named Daisy Mae appears on your island to sell you Turnips at a random price. Then, every Monday to Saturday, Timmy and Tommy Nook will buy these Turnips from you at varying prices. Each day the brothers will offer two prices — one in the morning and another in the afternoon.
For example, If I buy turnips for 105 Bells, then I want to sell them for more than that to make a profit. The goal is to buy tons of Turnips when they’re priced around 100 bells and sell them for a few hundred for the most profit.
Bryant’s site helps forecast what your daily sell prices might be based on a few established Turnips pricing structure trend theories from other games in the series.
There are four trends and while they don’t perfectly predict your pricing, they do give you a rough idea of what tomorrow’s price might be. The trends are as follows: ‘decreasing trend,’ ‘random trend,’ ‘small spike trend’ and ‘large spike.’
The tool works best with a little help from the player. Every day you need to manually input what price Timmy and Tommy are selling Turnips for. The more data you’re able to add to the site, the more accurate your predictions will be.
In my test, I was only given moderately accurate results after adding at least three values to the chart. So while the site isn’t perfect, it still might help you figure out if you’re on the large spike trend.
Still, if you’re very seriously trying to make money in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, this is a super valuable tool.
You can visit the site here.
