LG Canada officially unveils the V60 ThinQ 5G Dual Screen

Now that's a long name

Feb 26, 2020

11:17 AM EST

LG has officially unveiled the V60 ThinQ.

The V60 ThinQ sports a Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Additionally, the smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery with wireless charging support and Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4.0+.

Oddly enough, the V60 ThinQ sports a Full HD+ display and not a WQHD+ screen. To be precise, it features a 6.8-inch display with a 2460 x 1080 pixel resolution and a low pixel density of 395ppi. Further, the phone sports a tall 20.5:9 aspect ratio, which means the handset is just slightly smaller than Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra. The phone lacks face unlock, but instead sports an in-display fingerprint scanner.

In the camera category, the V60 ThinQ features a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. Additionally, it features a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/1.9 aperture and 117-degree field of view. Lastly, the phone sports a time-of-flight camera and an f/1.4 aperture. It can also record video in 8K at 26fps.

On the front, the handset uses a 10-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/1.9 aperture. The phone also supports both sub-6Ghz and mmWave varieties of 5G, though the next-generation wireless technology is not yet available in Canada.

Additionally, the V60 features an attachable secondary screen. Thankfully, the secondary display does not come with a notch like the G8X ThinQ. The attachment also includes a 2.1-inch cover screen that displays information like notifications.

It’s important to note this is one of the only high-end smartphones set to be released this year that still includes a 3.5mm headphone jack (the other is likely the LG G9).

We’ve reached out to LG Canada for carrier information, but the phone will officially launch sometime in March.

Source: LG

