CAKE’s new electric motorcycle is street legal and roughly $15,000 CAD

Swedish motorcycle company CAKE has just announced a street-legal version of its highly stylish Kalk INK bike that rings in at $10,650 USD (roughly, 15,048 CAD).
The regular Kalk INK and the new Kalk INK SL are very similar and, at a glance, look identical. The difference is that the SL uses more rigid components since it’s likely going to spend most of its time on smooth roads.
It’s also got a left side mirror, an LCD display, a foot brake and a spot for your license plate. The bike’s top speed has also been boosted from 80 to 90 km/h so it can keep up with minimum highway speeds.
The bike is expected to begin shipping in July, but there is one big flaw that holds it back. When you’re driving at 70 km/h your range is only 35 km. You can stretch it to 86 km according to the bike’s WMTC-II rating. This rating is based on average riding conditions, but it probably includes little highway miles.
The battery takes roughly two and a half hours to charge in a standard wall outlet according to CAKE, but you can spend an extra $3,000 USD (approximately $4,200 CAD) for a second battery.
If you’re interested in the bike you can place a $200 deposit here and browse more specific specs.
