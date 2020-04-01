If you’re in southern Ontario and have experienced issues with your Rogers/Fido home internet or phone service today (April 1st), you’re not alone.
According to several users on Twitter and outage tracking website DownDetector, some Rogers’ customers have noted that they are experiencing internet and home phone service issues in Toronto, Brampton, Ottawa, Hamilton, Scarborough and more.
Depending on your location we do have an outage in Etobicoke and North York at the moment due to damaged cables. Our teams are working to restore service as soon as possible but don't have an ETR at the moment.
— RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) April 1, 2020
There's been an ontario wide outage for at least 5 hours now and you couldn't find it? How does rogers hire a social media person that can't google "rogers outage"?
— Lord Neko (@Lord_Neko_) April 1, 2020
Been having issues since yesterday @Rogers @RogersHelps all that money we pay we need and require reliable service. Especially in time’s likes this. No excuses.
— Real ones know (@TheRealOnesKnow) April 1, 2020
So another mass outage is affecting the internet in our area, according to @rogers. This is the second time in a week. While they are "on it," there is once again "no ETA for service restoration." The last outage lasted 24 hours. #firstworldquarantineproblems #help pic.twitter.com/rceqPLlE7Z
— Adrian (@adrianmk) April 1, 2020
According to Rogers’ Community Forums, there’s a confirmed service interruption in Etobicoke and North York due to an aerial fibre line cut by an unknown third-party.
Rogers says that the cut line serviced parts of Etobicoke as well as North York. Rogers is working to re-route traffic to get customers back online as quickly as possible, but it’s unclear when service will running again.
Earlier today DownDetector indicated there were more than 1,000 reports related to Rogers internet and home phone outages. Though there seems to be less issues now, there are still more than 500 reports, according to DownDetector.
Many are also reporting that small Toronto-based company Carry Telecom is also experiencing service issues. Carry Telecom utilizes Rogers’ infrastructure.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Update 04/01/2020 6:14PM ET: The story has been updated with more detail from Rogers’ Community Forums.
Correction 04/01/2020 6:05PM ET: Rogers does not offer internet service in Quebec. The story has been updated to reflect this.
Source: Rogers Community Forums, DownDetector
