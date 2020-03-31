Huawei Canada adds door-to-door repair service, extends warranty policy

Huawei Canada is launching door-to-door service for all of its devices and is extending its warranty policy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company notes that customers’ products will be received by courier and then sent to the service centres. Once the device has been repaired, it will be cleaned and disinfected according to professional specifications and then sent back to the customer.
Customers can apply for the door-to-door service by calling Huawei’s hotline, through the support page on its website or through its support app.
Huawei notes that this service covers all Huawei devices, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearables, routers and modems.
Further, Huawei Canada is also offering a free warranty extension for all consumer products that are set to expire between March 15th and June 14th. If a customer’s device falls into the time period above, the warranty will be automatically extended to June 15th.
Similar to the door-to-door service coverage, the warranty extension applies to smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearables, routers and modems.
More information can be found on Huawei Canada’s support page.
