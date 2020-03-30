Crave to start streaming iHeart Living Room benefit concert on Monday

Bell-owned Canadian streaming service Crave will stream Sunday’s iHeart Living Room Concert starting Monday, March 30th.
The concert event was hosted by Sir Elton John on March 29th. It featured performances from artists including Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Camila Cabello, Dave Grohl, H.E.R., Mariah Carey, Sam Smith and Tim McGraw.
In case you missed the special one-hour event that aired Sunday night — or if you did see and it want to watch it again — you’ll be able to find it on Crave.
The iHeart Living Room Concert paid tribute to the people on the frontlines of the COVID-19 outbreak, such as health professionals, first responders and more.
Crave confirmed the concert would come to it through an Instagram Story post.
The benefit concert initially played on CTV in Canada.
To watch the concert, you’ll need a Crave subscription. Base subscriptions start at $9.99 per month for Crave Originals, Showtime and more. Further, Canadians can subscribe to Crave add-ons for extra content, including Movies + HBO for an extra $9.99 per month, Starz for an extra $5.99 per month and Super Écran for an extra $9.99 per month.
Full details about pricing and content included with each add-on are available on Crave’s website.
