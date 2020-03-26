PREVIOUS
News

Bose Canada offers handful of discounts on speakers

This includes basic Bluetooth speakers and smart speakers

Mar 26, 2020

9:04 PM EDT

0 comments

Bose is discounting a few of its speakers right now.

As a bonus, the company is even offering free shipping on orders over $50.

Some of the popular deals include the popular Soundlink Colour Bluetooth Speaker 2, down to $129.99. The excellent Bose Portable Home Speaker is down to $399 as well.

Some of the other deals are as follows:

  • Bose Soundbar 700 – $874.99 (regularly, $999.99)
  • Bose Home Speaker 500 – $399.99 (regularly, $499.99)
  • SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth speaker – $199.99 (regularly, $249.99)
  • SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker – $109.99 (regularly, $129.99)
  • Bose Home Speaker 300 – $249.99 (regularly, $329.99)
  • Boso Solo 5 TV sound system – $224.99 (regularly, $249.99)
  • SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth speaker – $299.99 (regularly, $369.99)

You can look at the rest of Bose’s deals on its Canadian website. 

Source: Bose

Related Articles

Features

Nov 4, 2018

2:00 PM EST

‘Illuminate your music’ with the Soundwave speaker [Sticky or Not]

Features

Sep 9, 2018

5:13 PM EDT

This Bluetooth speaker sounds better with a pop bottle attached [Sticky or Not]

News

Aug 22, 2019

2:59 PM EDT

Bose has a new portable Bluetooth speaker with Google Assistant, Alexa and AirPlay 2

Reviews

Dec 30, 2019

8:04 AM EST

Bose Noise Cancelling 700 headphones Review: Looks, sound and silence

Comments