Bose Canada offers handful of discounts on speakers

Bose is discounting a few of its speakers right now.
As a bonus, the company is even offering free shipping on orders over $50.
Some of the popular deals include the popular Soundlink Colour Bluetooth Speaker 2, down to $129.99. The excellent Bose Portable Home Speaker is down to $399 as well.
Some of the other deals are as follows:
- Bose Soundbar 700 – $874.99 (regularly, $999.99)
- Bose Home Speaker 500 – $399.99 (regularly, $499.99)
- SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth speaker – $199.99 (regularly, $249.99)
- SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker – $109.99 (regularly, $129.99)
- Bose Home Speaker 300 – $249.99 (regularly, $329.99)
- Boso Solo 5 TV sound system – $224.99 (regularly, $249.99)
- SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth speaker – $299.99 (regularly, $369.99)
You can look at the rest of Bose’s deals on its Canadian website.
