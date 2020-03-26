PREVIOUS
OnePlus extends warranty period in response to COVID-19 outbreak

You now have 30-days to return your OnePlus phone

Mar 26, 2020

3:30 PM EDT

As worldwide mail and delivery services become overwhelmed, OnePlus is extending the length of its warranty period to make sure no one’s device gets stuck in the mail.

If you’ve previously bought a OnePlus smartphone in Canada, you’ll know that it comes with a one-year warranty and a 15-day return window if you’re not happy with the device’s quality.

Now, any warranty that was set to expire between March 1st and May 30th will be honoured until May 31st. Beyond that, if you recently bought a OnePlus phone, your return period has been expanded to 30-days.

The company is also offering free two-way shipping on phones.

OnePlus plans to work out a loaner device program in Europe and North America for people who send their devices in for repairs. The company hasn’t completely ironed out the rules of the program yet, but it’s working on it.

If your phone needs to be sent in to be fixed, you can line up a repair online.

Source: OnePlus

