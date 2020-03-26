Microsoft Canada discounts Windows PCs, Surface devices and more

Microsoft Canada has launched new deals on select Windows PCs, Surface devices and Xbox One gaming.
Here are some of the noteworthy deals:
- Lenovo IdeaPad S740 15 Laptop is $1,799.99 ($550 off)
- Lenovo Flex 14 81XG0000US 2-in-1 PC (10th Gen Intel Core i5 is $825 ($175 off)
- EVOO 13.3” Convertible Touchscreen EV-L2in1-133-2-BK 2-in-1 PC is $251.85 ($112.15 off)
- Surface Pro 7 – Platinum, Intel Core i3, 4GB, 128GB is $799.99 ($200 off)
- Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover Build a Bundle starting at $949
- Acer XFA240H G-SYNC 144Hz Refresh Rate Gaming Monitor is $209 ($40 off)
- JBL Live 650 BT Headphones are $196.95 ($70 off)
- Xbox One S 1TB Console – Forza Horizon 4 LEGO® Speed Champions Bundle starting at $299
- Xbox One S consoles starting at $219 (save $80)
There are also several other deals on PCs and gaming bundles.
The deals are available online for a limited time and quantities are limited. The Microsoft Store offers customers free shipping on all orders, along with free returns.
