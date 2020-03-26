PREVIOUS|
Microsoft Canada discounts Windows PCs, Surface devices and more

The deals are only available for a limited time

Mar 26, 2020

8:04 AM EDT

Microsoft Canada has launched new deals on select Windows PCs, Surface devices and Xbox One gaming.

Here are some of the noteworthy deals:

  • Lenovo IdeaPad S740 15 Laptop is $1,799.99 ($550 off)
  • Lenovo Flex 14 81XG0000US 2-in-1 PC (10th Gen Intel Core i5 is $825 ($175 off)
  • EVOO 13.3” Convertible Touchscreen EV-L2in1-133-2-BK 2-in-1 PC is $251.85 ($112.15 off)
  • Surface Pro 7 – Platinum, Intel Core i3, 4GB, 128GB is $799.99 ($200 off)
  • Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover Build a Bundle starting at $949
  • Acer XFA240H G-SYNC 144Hz Refresh Rate Gaming Monitor is $209 ($40 off)
  • JBL Live 650 BT Headphones are $196.95 ($70 off)
  • Xbox One S 1TB Console – Forza Horizon 4 LEGO® Speed Champions Bundle starting at $299
  • Xbox One S consoles starting at $219 (save $80)

There are also several other deals on PCs and gaming bundles.

The deals are available online for a limited time and quantities are limited. The Microsoft Store offers customers free shipping on all orders, along with free returns.

