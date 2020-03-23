Apple is reportedly working on a new Apple TV 6 set-top box

Apple is working on a new Apple TV 6 set-top box, according to a leak.
The leak, which was reported by the YouTube channel iUpdate and The Verifier, offers details about the TV 6 and updates coming to tvOS.
Firstly, the report indicates that Apple will start offering 64GB and 128GB storage configurations. This extra space is so that users have more room for their Apple Arcade titles.
Additionally, Apple is reportedly planning to add a ‘Kids Mode’ to tvOS. The Kids Mode would allow parents to create a separate account for their kids with the option to control which applications their kids can access.
iOS’ ‘Screen Time’ is also going to make its way to tvOS. Screen Time would be available on both ‘Kids Mode’ and the normal mode as well. Additionally, the report suggests that Apple is looking to work on a ‘redesigned Apple TV+ with a greater focus on content,” but what that means is unclear.
The new Apple TV 6 set box is rumoured to launch before the end of the year, but that could change due to COVID-19. The TV 6 box is expected to look the same as the previous hardware.
Source: The Verifier, iUpdate Via: 9to5mac
Comments