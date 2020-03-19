Google Drive taking longer to process videos due to increase in uploads

It seems an increase in video upload traffic is testing Google Drive’s servers and — unfortunately — they’re losing.
Video uploads to the service have spiked, likely due to COVID-19 and the increase in people working and learning remotely. The result is overall slower processing times for videos, which means users can’t watch uploaded videos in Drive.
A Google employee confirmed the situation in a post to the Drive Help forum. However, the employee also noted that processing times only affect watching the video in Drive and users can still download the file to watch locally. Further, the employee encouraged users to continue reporting the issue. You can read the statement in full below:
While some likely won’t feel the full effect of these delays, it will doubtless prove inconvenient for others. Those most impacted will probably be educators trying to upload teaching videos for students.
For now, there’s not much that can be done other than recommending users download videos for local playback instead of streaming them from Drive. Hopefully Google’s servers begin to catch up on the backlog soon.
Source: Google Drive Help Via: Android Police
