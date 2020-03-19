Designer posts concept idea for Google Doodle to encourage social distancing

A designer has shared an idea for a Google Doodle that would aim to encourage social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The creator posted the concept on Reddit and has since garnered some interest for the clever concept. Although the design is simple, it’s effective at showcasing what is necessary right now.
“If I were a Designer on the Google team this is what my doodle would be for now. Simple, but communicates what needs to happen,” the user wrote on Reddit.
Since the World Health Organization is recommending social distancing, the term has become quite popular but people may not be aware of its significance. It’s basically meant to put space between you and others in a reasonable way to prevent further spread of the virus.
If Google were to implement this design or something similar on its homepage, it would definitely spark interest and perhaps encourage people to learn more about the importance of social distancing.
It could also link to important information about the virus as it continues to spread across the world. The designer has outlined a way that the tech giant could expand its efforts to combat information and ensure that people are only accessing credible information.
Source: Reddit Via: 9to5Google
