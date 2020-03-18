PREVIOUS
News

Huawei Watch GT 2e alleged press render appeared online

Huawei Watch GT 2e will reportedly launch alongside the P40

Mar 18, 2020

5:56 PM EDT

0 comments

Huawei will unveil the P40 series and Watch GT 2e on March 26th, according to a report from Winfuture.

Alleged press renders of the Watch GT 2e, as well as an official illustration, posted by Huawei, have surfaced online.

The press renders show the Watch GT 2e is more of a sport-focused model and will feature a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a 454 x 454-pixel resolution. Additionally, the smartwatch will sport a 455mAh battery, as well as 16MB of RAM and 4GB of storage.

The watch will reportedly sport a 46mm crown and looks a lot slimmer than the Watch GT 2 I reviewed last month.

It’s unclear what else Huawei will unveil on the 26th.

Source: Winfuture

Related Articles

Business

Mar 11, 2020

1:03 PM EDT

Huawei receives another license extension from U.S. government

News

Mar 2, 2020

9:26 AM EST

Huawei’s upcoming P40 leaks in new hands-on photos

News

Feb 27, 2020

6:19 PM EST

Huawei reveals mid-range P40 Lite smartphone with four cameras

News

Mar 16, 2020

3:28 PM EDT

Huawei teases upcoming P40 Pro in a short video

Comments