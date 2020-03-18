Huawei Watch GT 2e alleged press render appeared online

Huawei will unveil the P40 series and Watch GT 2e on March 26th, according to a report from Winfuture.
Alleged press renders of the Watch GT 2e, as well as an official illustration, posted by Huawei, have surfaced online.
The press renders show the Watch GT 2e is more of a sport-focused model and will feature a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a 454 x 454-pixel resolution. Additionally, the smartwatch will sport a 455mAh battery, as well as 16MB of RAM and 4GB of storage.
The watch will reportedly sport a 46mm crown and looks a lot slimmer than the Watch GT 2 I reviewed last month.
It’s unclear what else Huawei will unveil on the 26th.
Source: Winfuture
