Apple releases spring cases and Apple Watch straps

Apple is preparing for spring with a new slate of colourful cases and Apple Watch bands to celebrate the new season.
In terms of watch bands, there are quite a few and, like all of the new Apple accessories, they use fresh colours.
There are three Silicon Sport Bands — ‘Cactus,’ ‘Grapefruit’ and ‘Surf.’ These colours are also now available as options for the iPad Smart Covers and the iPhone Silicon Cases. That said, There’s no Grapefruit option for the smart covers because the ‘Pink Sand’ colour is already available and looks the same.
The other Apple Watch bands have received upgrades too. There are five new Sport Loops: ‘Sunshine,’ ‘Vitamin C,’ ‘Surf Blue,’ ‘Neon Lime’ and ‘Neon Pink.’
There are also two new Nike Sport bands, ‘Black/Lime Blast’ and ‘Midnight Turquoise/Aurora Green.’ Plus, there are two new Nike Sport Loops, ‘World Indigo/Lime Blast’ and ‘Hyper Crimson/Neptune Green.’
In terms of leather straps, there’s one new ‘Peacock’ Leather Loop, two new Modern Buckle straps, ‘Raspberry’ and ‘Deep Sea Blue.’
There are also five Hermès straps in the new spring collection: ‘Noir/Blanc/Gold Swift Leather Single Tour,’ ‘Orange Swift Leather Single Tour,’ ‘Noir Swift Leather Allover Print Double Tour,’ ‘Blanc Swift Leather Allover Print Double Tour,’ and ‘Noir Gala Leather Single Tour Rallye.’
Beyond the Silicon iPhone cases mentioned above, there’s also a new Leather Folio case in ‘Peacock,’ ‘Raspberry’ and ‘Deep Sea Blue.’
You can look at all the new watch straps here, all the iPad cases here and all of the new iPhone cases here. Apple also revealed a new iPad Pro and a new Macbook Air today.
Source: Apple
