Nintendo’s latest sale discounts variety of indie and Bandai Namco games

Here are some games you can purchase while social distancing

Mar 16, 2020

6:52 PM EDT

Those looking for something to do while social distancing, you can grab one of the many games on sale on the Nintendo eShop.

These titles include indie and Bandai Namco games.

Check out some of the games on sale below with Canadian pricing.

  • Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition: now $45.49, was $64.99
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 For Nintendo Switch: now $16.24, now $64.99
  • God Eater 3: now $47.99, was $79.99
  • My Hero One’s Justice: now $31.99, was $79.99
  • Rad: $18.19, was $25.99
  • Tales Of Vesperia: Definitive Edition: now $32.49, was $64.99
  • Shantae: Half-genie Hero Ultimate Edition: now $26.45, was $37.79
  • Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch: now $45.49, was $64.99
  • Little Nightmares: Complete Edition: now $13.59, was $39.99

You can check out the games on Nintendo’s website or this Reddit list.

