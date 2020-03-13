Various Xbox One S bundles are currently on sale in Canada.
To start, the 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle — which includes Minecraft plus various downloadable add-ons — costs $179.99 CAD right now, down from its regular $299.99 price tag. This is available at EB Games.
Additionally, the retailer is selling the 1TB Anthem Bundle — which includes Edmonton-made multiplayer shooter Anthem — for $179.99 (also regularly $299.99).
Elsewhere, there are a variety of Xbox One S bundles that are on sale, including:
- 1TB Forza Horizon 4 Lego Speed Champions bundle — $299.99 (regularly $379.99)
- 1TB All-Digital Edition with Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 3 — $219.99 (regularly $299.99)
- 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle — $299.99 (regularly $379.99)
These are on sale at several major retailers, including Best Buy, EB Games and the Microsoft Store.
It’s also worth noting that an Xbox One X deal that started a few weeks ago is still ongoing. With this promotion, you can save $220 on select Xbox One X bundles, such as:
- 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order bundle — $379.99 (regularly $599.99)
- 1TB Gears 5 Limited Edition bundle — $379.99 (regularly $599.99)
- 1TB Forza Horizon 4 Lego Speed bundle — $379.99 (regularly $599.99)These are also available at major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and the Microsoft Store.
