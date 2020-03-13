PREVIOUS|
Samsung unveils Galaxy A11 budget smartphone

Mar 13, 2020

4:00 PM EDT

Samsung has revealed the Galaxy A11, an upcoming budget smartphone.

The handset features an 8-core chipset, a 6.4-inch HD+ display with a hole-punch camera cutout, three rear-facing cameras and a 4,000mAh battery.

The rear-facing cameras sport a 13-megapixel f/1.8 primary shooter, a 5-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth shooter.

Additionally, The front-facing sensor sports an 8-megapixel with an f/2.0 aperture.

Furthermore, the handset also uses a rear fingerprint scanner. We’ve reached out to Samsung Canada for Canadian release details and pricing.

Source: Samsung Mobile Press

