Samsung unveils Galaxy A11 budget smartphone

Samsung has revealed the Galaxy A11, an upcoming budget smartphone.
The handset features an 8-core chipset, a 6.4-inch HD+ display with a hole-punch camera cutout, three rear-facing cameras and a 4,000mAh battery.
The rear-facing cameras sport a 13-megapixel f/1.8 primary shooter, a 5-megapixel f/2.2 wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth shooter.
Additionally, The front-facing sensor sports an 8-megapixel with an f/2.0 aperture.
Furthermore, the handset also uses a rear fingerprint scanner. We’ve reached out to Samsung Canada for Canadian release details and pricing.
Source: Samsung Mobile Press
