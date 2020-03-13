PlayStation’s latest ‘Flash Sale’ is available until March 16

Well, there isn’t much to do now with coronavirus, and social distancing is definitely a good idea. So while you’re just hanging out, PlayStation has a sale going on.
There are a variety of games currently on sale through the PlayStation Store’s ‘Flash Sale.’
The Flash Sale discounts are only available until March 16th. Here are some of the games on sale (in Canadian dollars):
- Need for Speed Heat: now $39.99, was $79.99
- NBA 2K20: now $26.39, was $79.99
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded: now $16.04, was $53.49
- Far Cry New Dawn: now $19.99, was $49.99
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy: now $26.74, was $53.49
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy: now $27.49, was $54.99
Check out the sale here.
Comments