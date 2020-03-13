LCBO remains open and you can order online for home delivery

If you’re in Ontario and wondering how to pass the time and enjoy alcoholic beverages, the LCBO is by your side.
In a statement, the crown corporation LCBO (Liquor Control Board of Ontario) announced that during the COVID-19 situation its stores will ‘remain open for business’ and that it is ‘proactively planning for increased demand.”
Media Statement : LCBO response to COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/LflHLNv4NH
— LCBONEWS (@LCBONEWS) March 13, 2020
To assist you through this process, the LCBO notes that you can visit one of their locations or order online for in-store pick-up, or better yet, have your vice delivered directly to your home for next-day delivery.
In addition, if you’re in need of an immediate fix, the LCBO highlighted its partnership with Foodora for same-day delivery.
