PREVIOUS|
News

LCBO remains open and you can order online for home delivery

The crown corp is proactively planning for increased demand

Mar 13, 2020

9:11 PM EDT

0 comments

If you’re in Ontario and wondering how to pass the time and enjoy alcoholic beverages, the LCBO is by your side.

In a statement, the crown corporation LCBO (Liquor Control Board of Ontario) announced that during the COVID-19 situation its stores will ‘remain open for business’ and that it is ‘proactively planning for increased demand.”

To assist you through this process, the LCBO notes that you can visit one of their locations or order online for in-store pick-up, or better yet, have your vice delivered directly to your home for next-day delivery.

In addition, if you’re in need of an immediate fix, the LCBO highlighted its partnership with Foodora for same-day delivery.

Related Articles

News

May 15, 2019

8:27 AM EDT

foodora partners with LCBO to deliver alcohol in Ottawa

News

Sep 5, 2019

11:18 AM EDT

Foodora partners with LCBO to deliver alcohol in Toronto

Business

Feb 12, 2018

1:46 PM EST

LCBO finalizes deal with Shopify for online, in-store cannabis sales system

Comments