Vidéotron adds 41,800 mobile subscribers in Q4 2019

Quebecor’s Vidéotron added 41,800 mobile subscribers in Q4 2019, according to its fourth-quarter earnings report.
In its earnings report released on March 12th, the Quebec regional carrier said this was a 3.2 percent increase when compared with the same period a year ago. The reports says that this is the largest Q4 increase in the number of connections since 2014.
“I am very pleased with the 176,700 subscriber‑connection increase in our mobile phone service registered in 2019, the largest annual increase since the launch of our mobile network in 2010,” said Pierre Karl Péladeau, the president and CEO of Quebecor, in the report.
Vidéotron’s total revenue from its wireless services in 2019 was $66.3 million, as outlined in the earnings report.
“Our solid financial results and business model will allow us to continue investing in promising projects and advanced technologies to support further growth in our mobile telephony business,” said Péladeau.
The report also shows that its mobile ABPU (average billing per user) was $52.56 in 2019, compared with the $53.62 reported in 2018. This is a two percent decrease, which Quebecor says was caused by the popularity of bring your own device (BYOD) plans.
In 2019, Quebecor says that its total revenue was $1.14 billion, which is 4.5 percent increase from the same period a year ago.
Source: Quebecor
