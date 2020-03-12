Twitter makes it mandatory for its employees to work from home due to COVID-19

Twitter is the latest company to make it mandatory for its employees around the globe to work from home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The social media giant said that it is aware that this is an unprecedented step, but says that these are unprecedented times.
“We are moving beyond our earlier guidance of “strongly encouraging work from home” provided on March 2 and have now informed all employees globally they must work from home,” the social media giant wrote in a statement.
Twitter says that it is going to continue to pay contractors their hourly wages if they cannot work from home. It is also proving reimbursement towards its employees’ home office setup expenses.
Google Canada and Shopify also recently told their employees to work from home. As the virus continues to spread across Canada and the rest of the world, more companies will likely follow suit.
Source: Twitter
