Latest Apple AirPods Pro ad shows woman warping to new world with Active Noise Cancellation

Apple is really trying to emphasize just how “transformative” its AirPods Pro‘s Active Noise Cancellation feature really is.
In a new two-minute ad called ‘Snap,’ the tech giant shows a woman who’s walking through a drab, congested city while listening “”The Difference” by Flume (featuring Toro y Moi) on her AirPods.
Once she turns on noise-cancelling, she’s transported to a colourful place without any crowds. When she’s about to cross the road, she shifts the buds to Transparency Mode so she can still hear incoming traffic and gets warped back to the crosswalk.
Admittedly, as someone who has never used AirPods or any premium equivalent, I found the ad to be a stylish and appealing (if exaggerated) way of illustrating the major selling points of the AirPods Pro.
You can see the ad for yourself below.
