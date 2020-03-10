Tesla has now built over one million cars

Electric vehicle company Tesla has hit the one million cars manufactured milestone.
Elon Musk announced the news on Twitter alongside a picture of some Tesla staff members and a red Model Y, which is assumed to be the millionth car.
Congratulations Tesla team on making our 1,000,000th car!! pic.twitter.com/5M99a9LLQi
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2020
While this still doesn’t put a massive dent in the sales of traditional mass-market retailers like Volkswagen and GM, it does show the speed in which Tesla has risen.
Tesla was founded 16 years ago in 2003, so it hasn’t taken the company a significant amount of time to scale up and make an impact on the automotive industry.
