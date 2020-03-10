PREVIOUS|
Tesla has now built over one million cars

It took the company 16 years to get to this point

Electric vehicle company Tesla has hit the one million cars manufactured milestone.

Elon Musk announced the news on Twitter alongside a picture of some Tesla staff members and a red Model Y, which is assumed to be the millionth car.

While this still doesn’t put a massive dent in the sales of traditional mass-market retailers like Volkswagen and GM, it does show the speed in which Tesla has risen.

Tesla was founded 16 years ago in 2003, so it hasn’t taken the company a significant amount of time to scale up and make an impact on the automotive industry.

