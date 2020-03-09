Ontario government launches dedicated coronavirus webpage, will update twice daily

The Ontario government has launched a website dedicated to inform the public about the status of COVID-19 across the province.
The website is going to be updated twice daily, once at 10:30am ET and once at 5:30pm ET, to include the most up-to-date information on the status of the cases in Ontario.
It will include information about the number of cases currently under investigation, along with the number of confirmed, negative and resolved cases.
The government is also enhancing the website by including general information on each new confirmed case including the individual’s gender and age. It will also provide information about the public health unit involved and the hospital the person is at (if applicable).
Further, the website will also provide information about where the person acquired the virus from, along with their current status.
“Although the risk remains low, we are enhancing our reporting protocols as we continue to take decisive steps to protect the public. Ontarians can be fully confident that we are providing the information they need in order to protect themselves and their families,” the government wrote in a news release.
At the time of writing, the web page notes that there are currently 30 confirmed positive cases in Ontario. There are 22 cases under investigation and four cases have been resolved. There have been 2,347 negative tests.
Several other provinces are launching similar websites, including Alberta, Manitoba and Quebec to inform the public about the virus.
Source: Government of Ontario
