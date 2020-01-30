PREVIOUS|
Bell Let’s Talk Day raised more than $7.7 million for mental health support

Canadians sent a total of 154,387,425 messages to support the campaign

Jan 30, 2020

8:42 AM EST

Canadians sent 154,387,425 messages to support Bell Let’s Talk Day and raised a total of $7,719,371.25 in funding.

Bell says this is a new record for the campaign, which had its 10th anniversary this year.

The number of messages comes from all communication including texts and engagements on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube. The total number of communications increased by 6.2 percent from 2019.

The hashtag, #BellLetsTalk, made the top trends on Twitter in Canada and worldwide once again this year.

Bell says this year’s funding brings the company’s total commitment to mental health to $108,415,135.

Source: Bell

