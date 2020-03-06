Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra, S20+ and S20 are now available in Canada

Samsung’s latest S series devices, including the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the S20+ and the S20, are now available in Canada.
The Galaxy S20 is available in ‘Cosmic Grey and ‘Cloud Blue’ with 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM for $1,319 CAD.
The S20+ is releasing in ‘Cloud Blue’ and ‘Cosmic Black’ in 128GB with 12GB of RAM for $1,579 CAD, as well as 512GB of storage with 12GB of RAM for $1,779 in Cosmic Black only.
Finally, the S20 Ultra is releasing in Cosmic Grey and Cosmic Black with 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM for $1,849, and 512GB of storage with 12GB of RAM for $2,109 in Cosmic Grey only. The Cosmic Black S20 Ultra is a Samsung Store exclusive.
Samsung’s new S series smartphones are available from Canadian carriers, including Rogers, Telus, Bell, Virgin, Vidéotron, Freedom Mobile and Sasktel, for as low as $0 on a 24-month term.
The S20, which in some ways replaces last year’s S10e, sports a 6.2-inch screen. The S20+, on the other hand, features a 6.7-inch screen, while the S20 Ultra sports a massive 6.9-inch display. Beyond size, all three devices feature several notable differences.
Both the Galaxy S20 and S20+ feature a 12-megapixel wide shooter, a 64-megapixel telephoto camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. Only the S20+ and S20 Ultra include a time-of-flight sensor. The Ultra also features a 108-megapixel wide-angle, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens that powers its 100x space zoom.
We have full reviews for the S20, the S20+ and the S20 Ultra up on MobileSyrup right now.
