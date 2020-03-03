Here are the games hitting PlayStation Now in March 2020

Every month, Sony adds a handful of new titles to its PlayStation Now game streaming service.
In March, 11 new titles will hit PS Now:
- Control (available until Monday, August 31st)
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round
- Nascar Heat 3
- Nights of Azure
- Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
- Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider (available until September 7th)
- Toukiden 2
- Toukiden Kiwami
- Warriors All-Stars
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
It’s important to note that titles are only added to the PS Now catalogue for a limited time — typically, for a few months at a time. However, Sony has so far only confirmed when Control and Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be leaving the service.
Meanwhile, Horizon Zero Dawn and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy — which were added to PS Now in January — will be removed from the service on April 7th.
PlayStation Now offers unlimited access to a catalogue of more than 800 games for $12.99 CAD/month, $34.99/every three months or $79.99/year.
Image credit: 505 Games
Source: PlayStation
Comments