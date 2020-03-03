PREVIOUS|
Here are the games hitting PlayStation Now in March 2020

Control, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and Shadow of the Tomb Raider lead this month's lineup

Mar 3, 2020

11:43 AM EST

Every month, Sony adds a handful of new titles to its PlayStation Now game streaming service.

In March, 11 new titles will hit PS Now:

  • Control (available until Monday, August 31st)
  • Dead or Alive 5 Last Round
  • Nascar Heat 3
  • Nights of Azure
  • Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
  • Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider (available until September 7th)
  • Toukiden 2
  • Toukiden Kiwami
  • Warriors All-Stars
  • Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

It’s important to note that titles are only added to the PS Now catalogue for a limited time — typically, for a few months at a time. However, Sony has so far only confirmed when Control and Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be leaving the service.

Meanwhile, Horizon Zero Dawn and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy which were added to PS Now in January — will be removed from the service on April 7th.

PlayStation Now offers unlimited access to a catalogue of more than 800 games for $12.99 CAD/month, $34.99/every three months or $79.99/year.

Image credit: 505 Games

Source: PlayStation

