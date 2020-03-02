United Nations issues warning about email scams related to the coronavirus

The United Nations has issued a warning about criminal groups posing as WHO in malicious emails that ask for sensitive information.
The world organization says that the criminals are taking advantage of the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus to steal money from unsuspecting users.
As part of the phishing scams, criminal groups are sending malicious emails that ask for sensitive information such as usernames and passwords. Some scams ask users to click on suspicious links and open malicious attachments.
If users click on the links or provide their information, hackers are able to install software that can give them access to users’ computers.
Some of the scams also direct people towards a website that appears as the World Health Organization’s but is actually a fake lookalike. The email directs people to the scam website and asks for direct donations to emergency response plans or funding appeals.
The United Nations is asking users to report a scam if they come across one. Further, the organization says that users should verify a sender before clicking on an email, and to be careful with any sort of links.
Email-based coronavirus scams aren’t a new thing, unfortunately. Last month, California-based cybersecurity company Proofpoint said that it has found a new coronavirus email scam that is designed to trick users into downloading malware.
The attackers are targeting industries that are vulnerable to shipping disruptions. Proofpoint says that users should be careful when they receive an email related to the coronavirus.
Source: United Nations
