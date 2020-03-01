Google acknowledges Bluetooth connectivity issues on Home devices

Google has acknowledged a problem where some Google Home device users have had problems staying connected via Bluetooth.
Several people have noticed that when they use a Google Home as a Bluetooth speaker, after a few minutes the audio will stop, and the Bluetooth link will get disconnected.
Some users explain that it disconnects after two or three minutes, while others say it lasts 15 minutes before it cuts. Users have attempted many different fixes, but have noticed that the connection gets lost each time.
The issue has been reported since 2018, which is more than a year ago. Finally, the Google Nest account on Twitter has recently said that it’s investigating the issue.
We’re sorry for the trouble! Our team is already aware of this and we’re working on a fix, we’ll bubble this up to our team and check back in once we have an update. Hang tight!
Further, a Nest Home community specialist replied to a post on the Google Nest Help page, and said that the team is aware of the issue and is working to find a solution.
The Google employee is also asking users to continue to send feedback via voice command by saying “Hey Google, send feedback,” and to use the keywords “GHTV3 Bluetooth IN keeps on disconnect.”
It’s great that Google has finally acknowledged the problem and is working on a fix, but it’s currently unknown how long the fix is going to take.
