News

LinkedIn begins testing Snapchat-like ‘Stories’

LinkedIn is trying to appeal to younger users

Feb 27, 2020

4:57 PM EST

LinkedIn has started testing a Snapchat-esque ‘Stories’ feature.

While the job networking site didn’t mention how long these Stories will remain live before disappearing, they will, presumably, last for 24 hours, as they do on other platforms.

While this may seem like an odd, youth-oriented feature, LinkedIn says this is part of an effort to continue to grow conversations on the platform.

In a blog post, Pete Davies, LinkedIn’s head of content products, said the goal is to use Stories to offer “ephemeral and light” conversations to its users.

As it stands, the Stories are only being tested internally, with a rollout to public users planned “in the coming months.”

Source: LinkedIn

