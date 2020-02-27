Microsoft says supply chain impacted by coronavirus

Microsoft has said that it’s going to miss the Q3 guidance for its personal computing segment due to COVID-19 (widely known as the coronavirus).
The personal computing segment includes its earnings from licensing Windows and selling its Surface devices. Microsoft believes that other divisions won’t be affected.
Microsoft said in a press release that it does “not expect to meet our More Personal Computing segment guidance as Windows OEM and Surface are more negatively impacted than previously anticipated.”
The tech giant says that although it sees strong Windows demand in line with its expectations, the supply chain is returning to normal operations at a slower pace than anticipated.
The Washington-based company is not the only tech giant to take a hit due to the coronavirus. Apple recently issued a warning that the virus would impact production and sales, and that it would not meet its revenue target for March.
Source: Microsoft
