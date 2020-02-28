Google Translate adds support for five new languages

Google has added five new languages to Translate, which is something the platform hasn’t done since 2016.
It added Kinyarwanda, Odia, Tatar, Turkmen and Uyghur. There is also support for virtual keyboard input for Kinyarwanda, Tatar and Uyghur.
“These languages, spoken by more than 75 million people worldwide, are the first languages we’ve added to Google Translate in four years,” the tech giant wrote.There are now 108 languages supported on Google Translate. Interestingly, there are more than 6,500 languages spoken worldwide.
Source: Google
