Google reportedly applied for a license to work with Huawei

Google is reportedly looking to resume business dealings with Huawei, as it has applied for a license from the U.S. government to do so.
One of the biggest issues that Huawei faced after the U.S. trade ban is that the Chinese tech giant can’t use Google Mobile Services on its phones and tablets. This has led Huawei to create its own ‘Huawei Mobile Services’ as an alternative.
The U.S. government has allowed companies to apply for a license to work with Huawei, and Microsoft was granted one. This meant that Huawei could continue to ship Windows on its laptops.
If Google does receive the green light from the U.S. government, then it would be able to offer Google Mobile Services on Huawei devices. Huawei consumer group CEO Richard Yu has already said that the company would immediately update the Mate 30 series if it was allowed to work with Google again.
This is interesting because Huawei just launched the Mate XS, which is going to be sold in Canada. However, since it is lacking Google Play, it’s unlikely that it would be a popular choice. This could change if Google is allowed to work with Huawei again.
Source: Android Authority
