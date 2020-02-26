An adaptation of Octavia Butler’s novel ‘Dawn’ will hit Amazon Prime Video

Ava DuVernay’s Array Filmworks has partnered with Victoria Mahoney, who worked Rise of the Skywalker, as well as episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, Power and You, for an adaptation of Octavia Butler’s science fiction novel, Dawn, according to Deadline.
Dawn focuses on the story of a black woman who wants to restore humanity with the help of aliens, after a centuries-old nuclear war.
Mahoney is the writer and executive producer for the show. Duverney will also work as the executive producer.
Reportedly this project has been developing since 2017 and will be on Amazon Prime Video.
Duvernay worked on projects like When They See Us, Selma and A Wrinkle In Time. However, she has not worked on anything sci-fi-like Dawn. Mahoney, on the other hand, is the first woman, woman of colour to be exact, to direct a Star Wars film. Meaning she has a bit more experience with the sci-fi genre.
Butler’s novel addresses issues of race, gender and hierarchy. Amazon also made an adaptation of Butler’s novel Wild Seed.
Source: Deadline
